Vishwa Bharati celebrates Constitution Day

JAMMU: Vishwa Bharati Senior Secondary School, Akalpur, near here celebrated Constitution Day in the school campus with respect and honour for the Constitution of India.

Students delivered speeches on the supreme law of land, its history and influence in different perspectives related to the governing of the country.

House In-charge Shakti Raina threw light on the significance of the Indian Constitution and its salient features for the knowledge of the students.

Further, an Inter-house Quiz Competition was organised in which students from class 7th to 9th participated.

They were asked various questions related to the origin, articles, sections and amendments of the Constitution.

The quiz was chalked out by Veerji Mattoo and Reeta Bambroo.

Vishwa House was emerged as winner and Shivam House runner-up.

Principal of the School, Annapurna congratulated the winning team and also the participants of other houses. All the participating students were awarded prizes and certificates.