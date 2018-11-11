Vishal, Simula Clubs register wins in Eid Diwali Milan Cricket

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Vishal Cricket Club and Simula Cricket Club registered wins and entered in the next stage of the league round of the Seventh Eid Diwali Milan Cricket Cup, organised by Zonal Police Headquarters Jammu in collaboration with Simula Cricket Club, KC Sports Club and Vishal Cricket Club at Parade Ground, here on Sunday.

Earlier in the first match played today, Vishal Cricket Club defeated Star XI by 68 runs.

Batting first, Vishal Club scored 156 for six wickets in 20 overs. Rakesh Koul played a fine inning of 59 runs studded with six fours and Kamalpreet Singh also played well and contributed 45 runs. For Star XI, Asif claimed three wickets, Ajay picked two and Irshad took one wicket. In reply, Star XI managed to score only 88 runs for the loss of ten wickets. Nitin was the top scorer with 37 runs while Ajay made 17. For Vishal Club, Rohit scalped three wickets while Rajesh Gill, Rakesh Koul and Anmol Manhas took two wickets each while Sandesh took one wicket. Rakesh Koul was adjudged as Man of the Match for his brilliant half-century.

In another match, Simula Club defeated WCC Kashmir by seven wickets. Batting first, WCC was bowled out for 105 runs. Vikas with 36, Raju 23 and Chander 10 runs were the main scorers. For Simula Club, Ritik picked three wickets, Sahil Sharma and Thapa took two and Raman claimed one wicket. In reply, Simula Club chased the target in 12.5 overs by losing three wickets. Manjeet Singh smashed 53 runs while Puneet and Shashi chipped in 18 and 11 runs respectively. For WCC, Sajid, Munna and Ritik took one wicket each. Manjeet Singh was adjudged as Man of the Match for his all-round performance.

Today’s matches were officiated by Sadiq Hussain, Ashok Kumar, Sanju and Ajay.

In today’s matches Senior Cricketer Ashwani Gupta was the Chief Guest while Vikrant Sharma Cluster Programming Head J&K 92.7 Big FM was the Guest of Honour who were introduced with the participating teams. They conveyed their best wishes to the players for their best performances in this tournament.

Tomorrow’s fixtures: Lakshmi Cricket Club to face Khalsa Club at 9:30 AM and Horizon Club Samba to meet Evershine Cricket Club at 1:30 PM.