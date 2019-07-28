Vishal shines with triple title in JU Staff Meet

Sports Reporter

JAMMU: Vishal Sudan excelled with three titles in as many events of chess, badminton and carrom in the staff sports meet of University of Jammu held under the banner of Campus Sports Committee at Gymnasium Hall on the campus, here.

In chess final, Vishal defeated National level player, Maxim Singh. Earlier, in the semifinals, Vishal trounced Sahil Gupta and Maxim outplayed Rajesh Kumar.

Similarly, in carrom title clash, Vishal outplayed Sahil Gupta. In the semifinals, Vishal beat Sachin Bhatia and Sahil defeated Abhinav Sharma.

To make it a triple title win in the annual tournament, Vishal clinched the Badminton final beating Aman Singh. Semifinals: Vishal beat Abhinav Sharma; Aman beat Dr Sandeep Arya. The competition officiated by the technical panel including Raj Kumar Bakshi, Padam Dev Singh, Jai Bharat, Gagan Kumar, Ravish Vaid and Vikas Karlopia.