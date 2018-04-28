Vishal Rising Stars reaches final of U-16 Patel T20

Share Share 0 Share 0

Sports Reporter

JAMMU: Vishal Rising Stars on Friday qualified for the final of the first Patel Memorial T20 Invitational Cup for under-16 boys underway at Parade Cricket Ground, here on Friday.

Vishal Rising Stars made it an absolute 10-wkt win against Sehwag Academy in the semifinals.

Earlier, batting first, Sehwag Academy set a target of 123 runs for the loss of six wickets. Achintya with (44), Toushar (17) and Arsh (12) runs were the main scorers. For Vishal Rising Stars, Aditpal Singh and Praful shared two wickets each.

In reply, Vishal Rising Stars chased the target in 12.3 overs without any loss. Musaif Aijaz played brilliant innings of 72 runs while Rohan Gill contributed 36. Musaif Aijaz was declared Man of the Match for making it an easy ride over the opponents in the important game. Ramesh Kotwal (SP Headquarters) was the Chief Guest in the semifinal, who interacted with the young teams.

The match was officiated by the technical panel including Sadiq Hussain, Vinod and Rahul Kumar.