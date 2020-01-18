Vishal Bhandara organised at Bhairav Mandir

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: On occasion of Kaal Bhairav Ashtami, the management of Prachin Bhairav Mandir Committee, Chowk Chabutra Jammu, organised a Vishal Bhandara at temple premises on Friday. The Bhandara was organised under the supervision of temple Priest, Pt Rumil Sharma.

After performing Kanjak Poojan, the Bhandara was opened for devotees. Scores of devotees from all walks of life participated in the Bhandara and sought blessings of Kaal Bhairav.

Many people attending the function expressed ignorance about actual perception of Kaal Bhairav, which was rectified by Pt Rumil Sharma. “Kaal Bhairav is Rudra incarnation of Bhagwan Shiva, which holds great spiritual and religious importance in all prayers held across India. The Rudra Avtar of Bhagwan Shiva, Kaal Bhairav has been blessed by Brahma, Vishnu and Mahesh,” added Pt Sharma.

He further informed that it is the only Pracheen temple of Bhagwan Kaal Bhairav in J&K. “Every month, the Mandir Committee organises Bhandara on the occasion of Kaal Bhairav Ashtami and a large number of people attend the grand function,” he added.