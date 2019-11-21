Vishal Bhandara marks culmination of Bhairav Ashtami celebrations

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: On occasion of Kaal Bhairav Ashtami, a Vishal Bhandara was organised at Pracheen Bhairav Mandir, Upper Bazar, Chowk Chabutra here on Tuesday. The Bhandara was organised under the supervision of Pandit Rumil Sharma.

Speaking on the occasion, Sharma informed that every year, week-long celebrations of Kaal Bhairav Ashtami culminates with Vishal Bhandara. Thousands of devotees from all walks of life participated in the Bhandara and sought blessings of the Almighty.

On this occasion, the temple was decorated with flowers and lights. The whole market was decorated with laser lights. A number of Businessmen and traders also participated in the event and decorated their shops to mark the celebrations.

A number of stalls were arranged during Bhandara while a special stall for children, where chocolates, frooities, toffees, jellies and balloons were distributes among children.

Pt Sharma further said, “Kaal Bhairav is a Rudra reincarnation of Bhagwan Shiva and holds great spiritual and religious importance in all prayers held across India. Rudra Avtar of Bhagwan Shiva in form of Kaal Bhairav has been blessed by Brahma, Vishnu and Mahesh.”

Pt Sharma further said that this is the only Pracheen Temple of Bhagwan Bhairav in J&K. “A day prior to Bhandara, a congregation of 52 castes held in the temple premises. No Pooja is complete without paying obeisance to Kaal Bhairav who resides in Bhrikuti (Eyebows) of Bhagwan Shiva and is equally important as Bhagwan Ganesha, who is offered obeisance before start of any prayer,” he added.