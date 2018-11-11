Vishal Bhandara at Bhairav Temple on Nov 30

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Like previous years, a Vishal Bhandara will be organised on November 30, 2018 at Bhairav Temple, Upper Bazaar, here. This was stated by Pt Rumil Shastri, priest of the Temple here on Saturday.

He appealed to all religious minded people to participate in these religious programmes and get blessings of Lord Bhairav.

He said that Baba Bhairav Nath is the Fifth Rudra of Lord Shiva and is present in the form of Pindi in the premises of this Temple.

Other members of the Mandir Committee were also present on the occasion.

Pandit Rumil handed over the batch and responsibility to each of his committee member for annual Bhandara and told them to fulfill their duty with zeal and dedication.

Pandit Rumil Sharma said that this is possible only with the full support of members of Bhairav Mandir Committee to make this Vishal Annual Bhandara successful.