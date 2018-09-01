Virat rested from Asia Cup, Rohit to lead India

Share Share 0 Share 0

Mumbai: India captain Virat Kohli was on Saturday rested from the Asia Cup with the selectors naming Rohit Sharma as captain of the 16-member squad for the tournament to be held in United Arab Emirates.

Rajasthan left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed is the only new face in the team.

Asia Cup is scheduled to start from September 15 in Dubai. India will open the tournament against Bangladesh on that day.

The Squad:

Rohit Sharma (captain), Shikhar Dhawan (vc), K L Rahul, Ambati Rayudu, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wk), Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Khaleel Ahmed. (PTI)