Viqar placed as MD JKPCC

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The government on Friday ordered placement of Viqar Mustafa Shunthu as Managing Director, Jammu and Kashmir Projects Construction Corporation (JKPCC).

“Consequent upon the retirement on superannuation of Nayeem Ahmad, I/C Managing Director, JKPCC, Viqar Mustafa Shunthu, General Manager, shall look after the work of MD JKPCC,” said an order issued by the Minister for Public Works, Chairman JKPCC.

Meanwhile, Vice-Chairman JKPCC, Sheikh Khalid Jehangir has felicitated Shunthu for taking charge as new MD of JKPCC and wished him success in his new assignment.

Sheikh Khalid Jehangir assured his full support to new MD for betterment and strengthening the Corporation.

VC also thanked R&B Minister Naeem Akhtar for appointing honest and dedicated officer as MD JKPCC.