Violent CAA- protesters are endangering national security

By now, the game-plan of the protesters indulging in violence over the issue of Citizenship Amendment Act stands exposed. They want to destabilise India, create anarchy and vitiate atmosphere, not because of the amendment in the citizenship law but the successive initiatives of the Modi-2 government in consolidating and promoting national integration. They are worried, which is why forces inimical to Indian civilisation are taking advantage of their weaknesses and making them fodder of their cannons. However, their apple-cart is bound to turn turtle with majority of Indian people reading between the lines. Awakening of Indian people is at its zenith and nobody can stop it.

Tej Partap Singh, student, while defending the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), said that it is not anti-Muslim and described apprehensions and misconceptions surrounding the newly enacted legislation as unfounded and motivated. He said only purpose of the Act is to ensure wellbeing of the minorities, who have been persecuted on basis of religion in the three neighbouring theocratic nations of Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. “Citizenship Amendment Act is not anti-Muslim from any angle. All misconceptions and apprehensions surrounding the Act are unfounded and politically motivated,” he said, adding this legislation does not in any way discriminate against Indian Muslims, who are bona fide citizens of the country. Singh appealed to the people, who are protesting on roads against the Act, to read the newly enacted law thoroughly and see for themselves that there is not even a single word or phrase in the entire Act, which even indirectly suggest any discrimination against Indian Muslims.

Shrwani Sharma, student defended the CAA and referred to the observations of the Father of Nation, who had said if Sikhs and Hindus living as minority in Pakistan want to return to India, the country would welcome them and fulfill their primary needs. “There is no threat to the citizenship of Indian Muslims by this law. But irresponsible opposition and some political parties are spreading propaganda about the CAA under a conspiracy for their dirty politics and spreading chaos in the country,” she said, adding that there is urgent need to counter the misinformation campaign and put right facts before masses. She said that the Act only serves to grant and not take back citizenship from any citizen.

Ragini Sharma, student asserted that the Citizenship Amendment Act is not against any citizen of the country. She said that the opposition parties protesting over the legislation do not actually have enough knowledge of the subject or are doing so under a well knit conspiracy.

She also said that there were certain rules for obtaining citizenship in this country, under which several migrated families became Indian nationals. Alleging that the parties opposing CAA are not aware of the facts, she added, “They do not even make any attempt to know the facts. They are just misleading people.” Noting that laws of the country allow anybody to apply for citizenship and get it, she said, “So many people come to India for studies and stay here. Everybody has right to get citizenship as per rules.” She appealed to people not to get misled and come under the influence of people having vested interest.

Akhil, student accused the opposition parties of misleading people by propagating that the law will snatch citizenship of a particular community in India. He said that attempts are being made to vitiate peaceful atmosphere in the country by provoking people on the name of religion by projecting the new Act as harmful for a particular community, which infact, is not true.

People should get accurate information related to the Act, he said, adding that all communities are very much safe in the country. He said that Citizenship Amendment Act concerns non-Indians seeking refuge in India and will, therefore, have no impact on citizens of the country. He appealed to the protesters not to get misled by some vested interests, which are spreading disinformation deliberately and indulging in propaganda for narrow political gains.

Pranav Koul, another student condemned ongoing protests over CAA in some parts of the country. He said that due to lack of awareness some vested interests are taking undue advantage of ignorance of some people by misleading them for their personal motives. He appealed to the compatriots to maintain peace, saying that the Citizenship Amendment Act is not anti-India or against any community. He said, “I would like to appeal for maintaining peace. This is not an anti-India or anti-Muslim Act. This Act is meant to provide citizenship to people and not to take away citizenship from them. They have full rights to protest but violence is not acceptable.”

He asked people to go through the legislation and generate awareness about CAA, so that innocents are not made fodder for instigating communal divide.

Tavishi, student, expressed shock over senseless violence unleashed across the country, ironically for single reason of not listing so-called immigrants from majority community in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan in the Citizenship Amendment Act. She said that providing citizenship rights to persecuted minorities is a part of goodwill gesture of the Central Government. She asserted that the law does not gift citizenship to anyone, but works as life-saviour for religiously persecuted minorities of neighbouring non-secular nations. She said that some political parties are playing dirty politics over the Act by maligning the BJP. If BJP is promoting Hinduism then why it is granting citizenship rights to other communities including Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis and Christians, who fled neighbouring nations due to religious persecution, she asked.