Violence not a good sign

The middle class is the backbone of the country. It sends its children to institutions of higher education without expecting any freebies from the government. Such students get placements on merit. Even if some of them go abroad, they enrich their motherland by remittances in foreign currency.

They do not deserve condemnation. If students studying at private and some public universities have remained unaffected by the misleading propaganda of certain categories of politicians and other vested interests, they have done a genuine service to the country. Violence and disruptive activities are not signs of good education and a civilised society.

SK Dua,

