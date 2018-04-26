Vinod nominated Executive Committee Member of Amar Singh Club

STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU: Vinod Mahajan, social activist was nominated as Member the Executive Committee of Amar Singh Club Jammu.
The order pertaining to nomination of Vinod Mahajan has been made by the Chief Minister’s Secretariat, J&K Government.
Besides, Mahajan two other members were also nominated by Chief Minister’s Secretariat. Vinod Mahajan has also served as Chairman Notified Area Committee Rajouri, Member J&K State Pahari Advisory Board for 10 Consecutive years.
Presently, Vinod Mahajan is actively associated with People Democratic Party.
