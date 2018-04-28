Vimal wins gold medal in Mr J&K Shree Body Building

Congress leader Raman Bhalla felicitating winner Vimal Jit Khajuria.
STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU: Vimal Jit Khajuria, son of Charanjit Lal Khajuria, won the prestigious Mr. J&K Shree Body Building Gold Medal which was given to him by former Minister Raman Bhalla at a function organised by J&K Body Builders Federation (JKBBF) here on Friday.
Vimal Khajuria is also the winner of State Medal.
He is also six time winner of prestigious Mr. J&K Gold Medal title and two time national medal winner in competitions organised by Indian Body Building Federation.
