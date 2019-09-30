Vimal Muni College organises freshers party

STATE TIMES NEWS

VIJAYPUR: Vimal Muni College Of Education organised Fresher’s Party in campus to welcome its new students. The event started with lamp lighting followed by the Saraswati Vandana. The Principal of the college presented the welcome address. The event included variety of Cultural programmes like solo song , group dance, Punjabi bhangra, games. The fun moment started with entertaining group Dogri dance by Arisha and group and at the end the Punjabi Bhangra was presented by the students of 3rd semester. Group dance by fresher’s, solo Dogri song by Vandana, poetry on Corruption by Sunil and beautiful lines on life by Arisha filled the environment with pleasant vibes. Mr. Fresher and Miss Fresher competition was the centre of attraction and Anand and Arzoo was adjudged as Mr. Fresher and Miss Fresher 2019. Chairperson of the college Anu Gupta congratulated the students for getting admission in B.Ed course and wish them good luck. The eventful day ended with a delightful lunch arranged by the management of the college.