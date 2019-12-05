Villagers seek repair of Seri-Kalal road

STATE TIMES NEWS

NOWSHERA: The residents of the villages connected with nine kilometer long Seri – Kalal road have urged the Border Road Organisation (BRO) to carry out repair work of most important border road which gains more significance as a result of frequent firing and shelling by Pak forces in this sector.

The villagers also appealed to the District Development Commissioner Rajouri to approach the BRO authorities at a higher level to give immediate attention to this road which carries the highest importance because of the movement of security forces and public migration during cease fire violations by Pak forces.

The villagers said that if the immediate attention is not given to this road for carrying out its repair and black-topping, the border villagers will stage a Dharna to intensify their protest. Prominent among those who spoke on the occasion include Sarpanch Romesh Choudhary, Krishan Lal, Madan Lal, Ram Lal and Babu Ram.