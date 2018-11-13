Villagers resent rejection of Panchayat poll forms

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

DODA: Residents of Ward No. 4 resented the move by the concerned Assistant Electoral Registration Officer (AERO) with regard to rejection of the Panchayat poll forms.

In this regard, a meeting of villagers was held under the leadership of Ward No 4 President Janak Singh.

He condemned the rejection of the forms for election as Panchayat Panchs by the AERO (Tehsildar) Manjit Singh Katil for Panchayat Halqa Kuthyaya, Tehsil Assar, district Doda. Janak Singh alleged that the aforesaid AERO denied issuance of Caste Certificate to Babli Devi and also rejected her form for election from Ward No 4.

Janak Singh has appealed to the higher authorities to hold inquiry and take suitable action against the Tehsildar. Prominent among those who were present in the meeting include Chet Ram, Jasmet, Shakeel Ahmed, Anant Ram, Sunder, Jagmohan, Jeewan Lal, Kunj Lal, Madan Lal, Naresh Kukmar, Jakeet Ram and Radhu.