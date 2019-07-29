Villagers resent non-supply of drinking water

STATE TIMES NEWS

NOWSHERA: The villagers of Panchayat Trat strongly criticized the PHC department for not releasing drinking water to their village for the last more than 10 days. Sarpanch of the village Neena Sharma said despite lodging a complaint to the department no action was taken to ensure regular water supply.

She said that there is no alternative source of water due to which the people are facing lot of difficulty. She appealed to the ADC Nowshera to issue suitable instructions to PHE to supply drinking water in village Trat.