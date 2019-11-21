Villagers protest dearth of doctors in PHC Garn

STATE TIMES NEWS

NOWSHERA: Residents of Garn Panchayat held a protest under the leadership of Sarpanch Naseem Akhtar against the non-availability of Allopathic doctor and staff in the Primary Health Centre (PHC) Garn. Sarpanch said that PHC was sanctioned in the village but it is without any doctor, para-medicos and infrastructure. Health department has posted only one Ayurvedic doctor who is unable to cope up with the workload especially on account of lack of bare minimum infrastructure. He said that number of other Panchayats including Bagnoti, Rajalkote, Narian Patera, Lamberi Upper, Dandesar Bala, Falli and Patridi are also dependent on this PHC. He further said that due to non-availability of doctors the patients have to rush towards Sub District Hospital Nowshera by covering more than 20 Km. He appealed to the LG G.C Murmu to provide required number of doctors and other infrastructure necessary to run the PHC satifactorily. Villagers also demanded a branch of Veterinary hospital in Garn because it is quite difficult to carry the ailing animals to Nowshera.