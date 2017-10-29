Villagers get Revenue docs at doorstep

STATE TIMES NEWS
POONCH: Under the directions of District Development Commissioner (DDC) Poonch, the various revenue documents and certificates were delivered by Tehsildar Haveli Jahangir Khan by holding a village Darbar at Hurmi Dhakki Madana on Sunday.
The residents of village Hurmi Dhakki, Seri Chowana, Seri Khawaja, Hari Budha, Naryaian, Bacha Wale Naban attended the Darbar and explained their problems with regard to the revenue matters which were solved on the spot. On this occasion the concerned villagers were also issued the certificates of income, caste, Intqal and State Subjects etc.
The people of this area hailed the directions of DDC and thanked the Tehsildar Haveli.
