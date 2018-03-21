Villagers call on MLA Pawan, highlight demands

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

UDHAMPUR: Number of deputations from different Panchayats of Udhampur Constituency today called on MLA Pawan Gupta and highlighted their grievances.

The deputation of Panchayat Bapli led by Singh Sethi highlighted the chronic problem of water supply in their villages and said that they draw water from the local Nallah for drinking purpose which is not safe at all. They said that the Nallah will go dry during summer season and they will be left with only supply water bousers. They demanded that a permanent solution to their problem be made.

Similarly Deputation of Badali Panchayat led by Panch Mohini Devi called on the MLA and demanded immediate repair to the road in village Manpa.

People from Panchayats Sansu, Mangiote and Thanoa also highlighted their demands.

MLA gave a patient hearing to the deputations and assured them that the problems of all the people will be solved at the earliest possible in consultation with the concerned departments.