Villager injured in shelling by Pak troops in Poonch

State Times News

Jammu: A villager was injured when Pakistani troops violated ceasefire by resorting to unprovoked mortar and small arms firing along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, officials said.

An Army spokesperson said that the force was retaliating befittingly to silence the Pakistani guns and there was no immediate report of any casualty.

“At about 0900 hours, Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation with firing of small arms and shelling with mortars along the LoC in Mendhar sector,” the officer said.

Naib Sarpanch, Zaffar Ullah of Baloni in Mankote belt, was injured and was hospitalised, he said.

The cross-border shelling was still on when last reports were received, a police officer said, adding that the firing triggered panic among the border residents who have been directed to stay at safer places.

Meanwhile Deputy Commissioner, Rahul Yadav visited District Hospital Poonch to enquire about the health of victim of cross-border firing.

Deputy Commissioner interacted with the injured person and their attendants and assured them that every possible help would be extended to them by the district administration.

He directed the hospital authorities to provide best medicare to the patient for his early recovery. DC also provided a relief of Rs 5000 under Red Cross in favour of the injured person namely Zafarullah, son of Mohammad Sadiq.