Vikramaditya slams Pak for targeting civilians along LoC, seeks relief for affected

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Former MLC Vikramaditya Singh condemned Pakistan army for targeting civilians living along LoC in Poonch’s Kirni sector.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, the former MLC slammed Pakistan for killing two innocent civilians including a woman and youth, besides inflicting injuries to many others in persistent shelling from across the border.

He urged the Government to issue directions to Indian forces guarding LoC for giving a befitting reply to Pakistan to teach the rogue nation a lesson of life, so that its soldiers never dare to repeat any misadventure against India.

“Pakistan is repeatedly violating truce agreement in twin border districts of Rajouri and Poonch by unabated shelling and targeting civilian population in past over one week,” he said.

Conveying sympathies to bereaved family members, Vikramaditya urged administration to ensure necessary help for rescue, relief and rehabilitation of firing affected populace. Expressing grave concern over threat faced by people living in vicinity of the LoC, Vikramaditya sought immediate measures to instill a sense of security among them besides making necessary arrangements for shifting affected to safer places till peace is restored along LoC.

“Cross border shelling has been intensified in recent past,” he said and sought an effective and befitting response to Pakistan’s mischief and foiling of all attempts of infiltration from across the border.