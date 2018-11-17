Vikas-Sidharth’s 121-run opening stand guides KC Sports Academy to win

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Opening stand of Sidharth and Vikas guided KC Sports Academy to register a comfortable 10-wicket win over Cantt Cricket Club in the ongoing Seventh Eid Diwali Milan Cricket Cup, organized by Zonal Police Headquarters Jammu in collaboration with Simula Cricket Club, KC Sports Club and Vishal Cricket Club at Parade Ground, here on Friday.

Earlier, Batting first, Cantt Club scored 121 runs for the loss of nine wickets in 18 overs. Rajkumar with (31), Sajid (28) runs and Babar (19) runs were the main scorers. For KC Sports Academy, Rithik was the pick of the bowler, who with his tight line and length grabbed five important wickets, while Abhinav took three. In reply, KC Sports Academy chased the target in 13.4 overs without losing any wicket. Sidharth played a brilliant inning of 62 runs followed by Vikas who played equally well and smasged 52 runs. For his five-wicket haul, Rithik was adjudged as Man of the Match.

In another match, Kashmir XI defeated Lions Cricket Club by 32 runs.

Kashmir XI, Batting first, scored 149 runs for seven wickets in 20 overs. Mohsin was the top scorer with 41 runs followed by Danish who made 37 and Rayees added 24 to the total. For Lions Club, Sahil, Rahul and Suresh picked two wickets each while Gourav claimed one. In reply, Lions Club could not chase the target and managed to score only 117 in 18.2 overs for the loss of ten wickets. Munna was the top scorer with 46 runs while Nikhil and Dinesh chipped in 12 and 10 runs. For Kashmir XI, Asif scalped four wickets whereas Tahir, Haseeb and Sakib took two each. Asif was adjudged as Man of the Match.

In today’s matches, SSP R.K Bhat was the Chief Guest whereas Inderjeet Sharma CPO RPHQ Udhampur was the Guest of Honour. They were introduced with the participating teams.

Today’s matches were officiated by Ashok Kumar, Sanju and Vijay.