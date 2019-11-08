Vikas made Vice President JFI

SPORTS REPORTER

JAMMU: Judo Federation of India (JFI) has nominated General Secretary of J&K Judo Association, Vikas Gupta as associated Vice President of the JFI.

Considering his contribution to the game of Judo in the State and at the national level, Vikas has been elevated from the post of Joint Secretary to Vice President of the highest judo body in the country.

Meanwhile, President J&K Olympic Association (JKOA), Dushyant Sharma, President J&K Judo Association, Thakur Rachpal Singh congratulated Vikas for the achievement and wished him more such milestones in life.