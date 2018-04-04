Vijay Hero, Climart Club win in football

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Vijay Hero Club and Climart Club won in the second phase of Division-B of First Mufti Mohammad Sayeed Memorial Football Tournament at GGM Science College Ground, here on Tuesday.

In the first match, Vijay Hero Club outplayed Jammu Sports by 2-0.

For Vijay Club, first goal was scored by Teshi Dorjay in 8th minute while Shubham netted the ball in goal at 31st minute of the game.

In other match, Climart Club trounced Nagrota Club by 1-0. A lone goal for Climart Club was scored by Ankush in 41st minute.

Today’s matches were officiated by the technical panel including Ajay Singh, Ankit Mehta, Devampu, Mohinder Kalsi, Ajay Singh, Surjeet Singh, Abhishek Chandan and Honey Mehra.

Sheikh Mehmood (President DFA Jammu), Yousuf Don (Secretary DFA Jammu), Rajesh Sumbria (Treasurer DFA Jammu), Narinder Gupta (Chairman Jammu United Club), Charan Dass, (Chairman Organizing Committee), Amardeep Singh (Organizing Secretary) and Sham Lal, witnessed the matches.