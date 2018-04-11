Vijay Chafekar takes over as Coast Guard Commander (West)

Share Share 0 Share 0

Mumbai: Inspector General Vijay Chafekar has been appointed as the Coast Guard Commander (western region), the Indian Coast Guard said today.

Chafekar took over the charge from Inspector General K R Nautiyal, who has been promoted to the rank of additional director general and appointed commander of the Coast Guard’s eastern seaboard at Visakhapatnam, it said in a statement.

Hailing from Nagpur, Chafekar was previously the deputy director general (policy and plans) at the Coast Guard Headquarters in New Delhi.

The Flag Officer holds an M.Phil degree in defence and strategic studies, apart from MSc and PG Diploma in maritime law. He is an alumnus of the prestigious Joint Services Staff College at Newport in the United States, the statement said. (PTI)