Vihari, Bawne take India A to 322/4 vs SA A on opening day

Share Share 0 Share 0

Agency

Bengaluru: Hanuma Vihari struck his 15th first-class hundred as India A recovered from early jitters to consolidate their position reaching 322 for 4 against South Africa A at stumps on the opening day of second four day ‘Test’.

Vihari remained unbeaten on 138 having faced 273 balls and added 177 runs for the fourth wicket with Ankit Bawne (80, 146 balls).

This was after India A’s in-form opening duo of Prithvi Shaw (16) and Mayank Agarwal (0) encountered a rare failure.

Struggling at 18 for 2, Vihari first steadied the ship with skipper Shreyas Iyer (39) adding 62 for the third wicket. Iyer looked fluent in his 54-ball knock but as it has been the case with him, he got out after getting set.

Vihari hit 13 boundaries and remained unbeaten alongside Kona Bharat (30 batting) in an unroken 65-run stand.

Vihari, who made 54 in the last match, continued with his form and brought India A back on track after they were reduced to 18 for two in 7.1 overs. Bawne’s innings was studded with 10 fours. He was caught by wicketkeeper Rudi Second off off-spinner Dane Piedt.

Duanne Olivier, Anrich Nortje, Muthusamy and Piedt bagged one wicket each.