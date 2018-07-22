Vigilance books XEn LAWDA Srinagar in corruption case

Share Share 0 Share 0

Gold worth Rs 25 lakh, Rs 8.5 lakh cash recovered during raids

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: State Vigilance Organisation (SVO) booked Raman Uppal Executive Engineer, Lake and Waterways Development Authority (LAWDA) Srinagar in corruption case and also recovered gold worth Rs 25 lakh (approximately), Rs 8.5 lakh cash and several documents during simultaneous raids at his residence, House No 339, Shastri Nagar Jammu and at his earlier office in Udhampur.

SVO has registered a case vide FIR No. 22/2018 Police Station VOJ under Section 5(1) (c), 5 (1) (d) of J&K Prevention of Corruption Act Svt. 2006 on July 20, 2018 against Raman Uppal then AEE Urban Local Bodies Udhampur on the basis of complaint lodged by one Rakesh Kumar, resident of Ward No.9 Katra and others before the State Vigilance Commission alleging that Raman Uppal, who remained posted as Assistant Engineer in Local Bodies, Udhampur in 2010 has misappropriated Government money, as during his tenure at Municipal Committee Katra he had withdrawn Rs. 50 lakh as advance money for execution of development works in Sub-Division Katra but on ground no work was carried out and as per the report of Director Urban Local Bodies, the money is still lying with him. It was also alleged that he has misappropriated Rs.10 lakh allotted to him by the Municipal Council Udhampur. Subsequently, State Vigilance Commission had sought a report from Director Urban Local Bodies Jammu. The report indicated that Raman Uppal, during his incumbency as AEE, has taken advance money of Rs. 50,10,846 from time to time. He has taken imprest money of Rs.6.50 lakh from Chief Executive Officer, Municipal Council Udhampur, thus accumulating to total temporary advance/ imprest money to the tune of Rs.56,60,840. It was mandatory on the part of officer either to render the accounts in respect of utilisation equivalent to the aforesaid amount or refund the same. Instead of the repeated notices, suspect officer could not account for the money advanced to him from time to time and misappropriated the same causing loss to state exchequer. On the prima facie establishment of allegations, SVO registered a formal case under relevant section of law and also conducted simultaneous raids with the help of local Police/ Magistrates at the residence of suspect officer at Shastri Nagar Jammu in presence of independent witnesses. During search process, huge quantity of gold amounting to Rs 25 lakh (approx), Rs 8.5 lakh cash and other relevant documents were recovered and seized. Some record was also seized from his earlier office at Udhampur by another team of SVO. Detailed and in-depth scrutiny of the seized record will be carried out during further course of investigation by sleuths of SVO.