Vigilance books CE UEED for possessing disproportionate assets

SVO sleuths conduct raids in Jammu, Srinagar and Bandipora

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: The State Vigilance Organisation on Sunday booked Chief Engineer (CE) of Urban Environmental Engineering Department (UEED) in a disproportionate asset case.

According to FIR, Mohammad Haneef Lone, Chief Engineer J&K UEED, by resorting to corrupt and illegal practices, amassed huge movable/immovable properties, thereby raising property highly disproportionate to his known source of income.

Consequent upon this, FIR 29/18 under Sections 5(1)(e) read with 5(2) J&K P C Act Svt 2006 was registered against the accused public servant.

The Vigilance sleuths on Sunday conducted raids at Srinagar, Jammu and Bandipora in the premises of accused public servant.

It came to fore during the course of initial investigation that the accused has amassed huge assets which include plots of land at Wanbal Rawalpora Srinagar and Naaz Colony Bandipora, a palatial house at Wanbal Rawalpora Srinagar, a three-storey house at Naaz Colony Bandipora, a flat in Gulposh Apartments at Bemina Srinagar and a Penthouse in Tawi Apartments at Sidhra Jammu besides other valuable movable properties.

The investigation team during the course of raid was able to lay hands on many important documents ranging from bank receipts and various sale deed papers, the SVO sleuths said.