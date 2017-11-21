Vigilance books CDPO Dooru, others for misappropriation of funds

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Vigilance Organisation Kashmir (VOK) on Tuesday booked CDPO Dooru Anantnag among four persons including one civilian in misappropriation of funds under IGMSY scheme meant for welfare of pregnant and lactating ladies.

According to a report, Vigilance Organization Kashmir (VOK) conducted a joint surprise raid and found that Shamima Akhtar, CDPO Dooru Anantnag in the capacity as DDO, ICDS Block Dooru under a well knit criminal conspiracy with other officials and one civilian has fraudulently credited government money from her two government accounts IGMSY and ICDS Schemes of ICDS Block Dooru in her personal account to the tune of Rs 6,50,000 besides in the accounts of Mohammed Hussain Sheikh, son of Ghulam Ahmad Sheikh, resident of Badermuna Dooru, the then Statistical Assistant to the tune of Rs 12,61,325, Opinder Raina, son of Mohan Lal Raina, resident of Flat No 18 Block 35 Lane 7, Jagti Township Jammu, Orderly CDPO Dooru to the tune of Rs 3,05,000 and one civilian, Batoola Masoodi, daughter of Ghulam Ahamd Masoodi, resident of Verinag District Anantnag, to the tune of Rs 3,09,032 which in total amounts Rs 25,25,357 and later on CDPO Shameema Akhter deposited back an amount of Rs 12,63,000 into her government account while as an amount of Rs 12,62,357 has been misappropriated thereby causing loss to State Exchequer to the tune of Rs 12,62,357 and corresponding wrongful gain to accuses persons.

Accordingly a case FIR No 32/2017 Section 5 (1) (c), (d) of J&K PC Act, Svt; 2006 read with Section 5 (2) of JK PC Act Svt; 2006 in Police Station Vigilance Organization Kashmir was registered against accused persons namely Shamima Akhter, wife of Nazir Ahmad Shah, resident of Muminabad Anantnag, CDPO Dooru Anantnag; Mohammed Hussain Sheikh, Opinder Raina and Batoola Masoodi and further investigation was taken up.