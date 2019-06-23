Vidyamandir Classes celebrates ‘UDGHOSH 2019’: Advisor Ganai felicitates VMC students for cracking competitive exams 2019

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Vidyamandir Classes (VMC), Jammu on Sunday celebrated its biggest event of the year “UDGHOSH 2019” here.

Advisor to Governor, Khurshid Ahmed Ganai, was the Chief Guest while Vice Chancellor Jammu University Prof. Manoj K Dhar, Director School Education Jammu, Anuradha Gupta, Chairman Army Public School Kaluchak Brigadier R K Pushty, Mahesh Bathla and Pramod Rana were Guests of Honour on the occasion.

The celebration was observed to highlight and appreciate the outstanding results achieved by the students of VMC in JEE Mains, JEE adv., JKCET, NEET and AIIMS.

Pertinently, Vidyamandir Classes is a renowned name in the State for medical and engineering entrance preparation and has produced a number of state toppers in JEE MAINS/JEE Advanced /JKCET 2019.

The Advisor along with other dignitaries felicitated the students who cracked various competitive exams.

The Advisor, while addressing the gathering, appreciated the efforts of Vidyamandir Classes towards achieving excellence in imparting quality education to students for competitive exams.

He urged upon the parents and teachers to encourage the students towards Science and other fields as well. He advised the students to look for the opportunity in the industrial revolution i.e the era of Artificial Intelligence and Data Sciences.

The VC Jammu University congratulated the students and parents for their outstanding performance.

The students and the parents were present on the occasion and recognised VMC as the right choice for the coaching of entrance examinations.

Director VMC Jammu Amit Langar, assured that their institute will continue its legacy of producing best results in the State in the coming years.

On the occasion, cultural activities were performed by the students.