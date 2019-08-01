Video conference meeting with DEOs routine: Dy CEO

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Hours after the notice regarding video conference meeting to be held by Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Shailendra Kumar with the 22 district election officers and other poll staffers on August 2, fueled speculations about possible elections to the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly later this year, the State Election Office was prompted to issue a clarification.

The clarification issued by Deputy Chief Electoral Officer reads, “It is hereby clarified for the information of all concerned that the meeting notice issued vide No: /CEO/Pub/2019/2954-60 dated July 30, 2019 is regarding Elector Verification Programme (EVP) and Special Summary Revision (SSR) – 2020, which is an annual exercise under taken by the Election Commission of India to update/purify Electoral Rolls in the country. The SSR starts every year on September 1, and culminates with the final publication of Electoral Roll in the month of January (next year), in every state of the Country”.