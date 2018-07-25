Victim’s family raises concern over reinstatement of dismissed cop

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

SAMBA: The family members of the victim have pointed fingers towards the Police Department for reinstating and giving clean chit to a Sub-Inspector who was dismissed from service over an allegation of helping and releasing an accused from custody.

While addressing a press conference, family of the victim said that the then In-charge Police Post Supwal was dismissed from service for releasing an accused from the police custody who attacked Inderjeet Singh, running a tea stall at Supwal, and then return to police custody. They further said that the aforesaid SI has been given clean chit by the Police Department and the worst yet, he has been given the same appointment to process the case against him and submit the Challan in the court of law the way he likes.

Family members of the victim expressed strong resentment against the re-instatement of the police officer without even presenting the Challan in the court and thereupon posting him on the same appointment to avenge the allegations against him. They said that it was highhandedness of the police and sheer injustice to the victim to take such a decision. They said that the accused Daleep Kumar was arrested by the Chowki Officer and on the next day of his arrest, he was released from the custody during wee hours. “Subsequently, he attacked Inderjeet Singh with sharp edged weapon, seriously injured him and then went back to the police custody”, the family alleged.

The victim’s family has also approached the Governor for justice in this case.

Those who were present in the press conference include Rash Pal, Joginder, Puran Chand, Parveen Choudhary, Buta Ram, Rohit Choudhary and Aman Choudhary.