Victim of corruption seeks action against erring Revenue official

JAMMU: One of the victims of corruption Jeevan Singh Thakur on Sunday alleged that he has been running from pillar to post for justice but failed to get it and instead he is being threatened for dire consequences if he continues to seek justice.

Thakur in a press conference at Jammu alleged that an FIR case 36/2017 under Sections 420, 467, 468, 471 and 120-B RPC against a Revenue Officer, Murad Ali Naib Tehsildar Satwari, Jammu was registered with Police Station Crime Branch Jammu during early 2017 but the accused being an influential officer, was neither attached nor his Challan was presented in the court for the last more than one year.

“Thakur while functioning as Girdawar Settlement Jammu tampered with the Revenue Record (Tatima) showing the same land at two places in connivance with a court employee where he managed to replace the original Tatima of Registration document of 2008 with new forged document and managed to resell the same land to an innocent purchaser”, he alleged.

Thakur said that since the aforesaid Revenue Officer’s corrupt activities were known to him so he is threatening him for dire consequences. He expressed apprehension that the accused and his associates can go to the extent of eliminating him to save their skin. Thakur appealed to the Governor, Chief Justice of J&K High Court and other concerned authorities to take serious notice of the frauds committed by the accused and stringent action be taken against him under law.