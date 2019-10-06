Vickrant motivates Team India to its best-ever world championship

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Motivator Vickrant Mahajan returned to Jammu after inspiring the Indian wrestling team to its best-ever world championship in Nursultan, Kazakhstan, where it won five medals and four direct Olympic qualifications.

Team India’s previous best was at the 2013 world championship in Budapest, Hungary, where it had won three medals but had zero Olympic qualifications.

Vis-à-vis the Olympics, this was the best-ever performance by India in any sport at a world-championship level and is double the previous best of two direct Olympic qualifications from the 2018 shooting world championship in Changwon, South Korea.

In terms of total medals won, India was ninth overall and it was the first time it figured in the top 10 in terms of total medals won.

Vickrant played a key role in motivating the wrestlers to win glory for the country, whether it was two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar, before playing his first world championship bout in eight years or debutant Ravi Dahiya, before his bout with 2017 world champion Yuki Takahashi.

Vickrant’s biggest success was in the form of 2019 junior world champion Deepak Punia, who got injured during his very first match but then went on to win four bouts against world-class wrestlers and became the most successful Indian wrestler of the tournament.

He said, “I had almost zero confidence till a few months ago. And today I am the senior World number 1! Vickrant’s motivation has played a massive role in this championship and in my life.”

In fact, thanks to his success in this tournament, Deepak became the first-ever heavyweight wrestling world number one from India.

Similarly, Ravi Dahiya, who became the first Indian male wrestler to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, said, “From being an underdog to beating world legends, I credit Vickrant’s motivation for helping me win a medal for India.”

Not one to rest on his laurels at all, Vickrant has already resumed training Indian sportspersons for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. He said, “The way I look at it, this is just the beginning!”