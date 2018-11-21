Vice Prez, PM greet people on Milad-un-Nabi

Share Share 0 Share 0

New Delhi: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday greeted people on Milad-un-Nabi, saying Prophet Mohammad showed humanity the path of universal brotherhood.

Prophet Mohammad showed humanity the righteous path of compassion and universal brotherhood, Naidu wrote on Twitter.

The prime minister said on the birthday of Prophet Mohammed, people remember his noble teachings.

” … pray that there is harmony, brotherhood and peace all around,” he tweeted. (PTI)