Vice President JKAACL mourns Urdu poet’s demise

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Vice President, J&K Academy of Art, Culture and Languages, Zafar Iqbal Manhas, on Friday mourned demise of noted Urdu and Pahari poet, Ahmad Din Anwar, who passed away in the intervening night of July 26-27, 2018.

While mourning the death of the poet, Manhas said that he shares the grief of the family and prays for eternal peace to the departed soul.

A writer-poet of note, Ahmad Din Anwar has authored a couple of books in Urdu and Pahari languages.

“On account of his selfless service to the field of literature, he will always be remembered,” Manhas said in his condolence message.