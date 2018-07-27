Vice President JKAACL mourns Urdu poet’s demise

STATE TIMES NEWS
SRINAGAR: Vice President, J&K Academy of Art, Culture and Languages, Zafar Iqbal Manhas, on Friday mourned demise of noted Urdu and Pahari poet, Ahmad Din Anwar, who passed away in the intervening night of July 26-27, 2018.
While mourning the death of the poet, Manhas said that he shares the grief of the family and prays for eternal peace to the departed soul.
A writer-poet of note, Ahmad Din Anwar has authored a couple of books in Urdu and Pahari languages.
“On account of his selfless service to the field of literature, he will always be remembered,” Manhas said in his condolence message.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Cardi B pulls out of Bruno Mars’ tour
Ram Gopal Varma announces web series on Mumbai underworld
Would love to play James Bond, says Henry Cavill
Gary Oldman on-board ‘The Woman in the Window’ cast
Maisie Williams gets ‘Game of Thrones’ tattoo
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper