Vice Chancellor JU inaugurates bio-composter

JAMMU: In order to manage bulk biodegradable wastes in the University, Prof Manoj Dhar, Vice-Chancellor, University of Jammu on Monday inaugurated bio-composter-foodie as one of the eco-friendly initiative of the Green Campus Task Force, University of Jammu. Recognising that the disposal of waste is a critical issue, Prof Dhar underscored the need to manage wastes responsibly through proper disposal.

Prof Dhar further said that it is one of the green campus initiatives and by installing bio-composter in the University premises, organic wastes (food-waste and garden waste) can be recycled and used as fertilizer. The machine will curtail the University’s contributions to municipal solid-waste, he added.

Others present on the occasion included Dr Meenakshi Kilam, Registrar; Prof Jasbir Singh DSW, Prof R K Rampal, Head & Convener GCTF-JU; Prof Anil K Raina, former Head Environmental Sciences and Rector Bhadarwah campus, Dr Sanjay Sharma, Dr Piyush Malaviya, Dr Rakesh Atri, Ginny Dogra, Dy Director IQAC; Aman Sharma, Health Officer; Ajmer Singh, Incharge Arboriculture; scholars, students and non-teaching staff.