Vice Chairman JDA reviews progress on development works

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Vice Chairman of Jammu Development Authority reviewed progress on developments works of Trikuta Nagar Colony, in a meeting held here.

Members of Trikuta Nagar Welfare Society (TNWS) comprising Rajinder P Kakkar (President), Ashok Kumar Arora (Patron), S C Sharma, Dr T R Gupta, Harshvarthan Gupta (General Secretary), Vijay Gupta (Secretary), O P Sharma, Neeraj Puri (Councilor ward no 54) and Rajni Rohmetra (Joint Secretary) were also present on the occasion.

The Engineering wing of JDA highlighted various works which have been taken up in Trikuta Nagar including construction of a basketball court at JDA Park, replacement of drinking water cooler within two days, repair of Jhullas installed in JDA Park, trimming of trees, installation of lights and dustbins, repair of fountains etc. It was further informed that 10 gardeners and two Chowkidars have been deputed for proper maintenance of JDA Park at Railway Road sector 9, Jammu.

The Vice Chairman directed the officers for speeding up all ongoing works for completing the same within stipulated time frame. He further informed that next meeting will be held after ten days to review progress in aforementioned issues. “After receiving complete details of completion of all discussed projects for overall development of Trikuta Nagar Colony, a joint inspection will be conducted along with society members,” the Vice Chairman said.

Appreciating the efforts of Vice Chairman and engineering wing of JDA, the members of TNWS hoped that all projected demands would be fulfilled at the earliest.