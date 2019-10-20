Vice Chairman IIPA conferred Paul H Appleby Award

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: J.B.S Johar, former Chief Engineer, J&K Government and Vice Chairman IIPA J&K Regional Branch has been conferred Paul H. Appleby Award for his distinguished service to IIPA and to the Public Administration in the country.

The award was given by Vice President of India, Venkaiah Naidu in the 63rd Annual IIPA conference held in New Delhi 18th October, 2019.

The award has been instituted by the Indian Institute of Public Administration in the name of Dean Paul H. Appleby, on whose recommendation the Institute was established in 1954. Previous recipients of the award include N.N Vohra, former Governor of J&K, Dr Karan Singh, Member Parliament; Veeranna Aivalli, former DG Police & founder Honorary Secretary of the J&K Regional Branch, Dr Ashok Bhan, former DG Police and Patron of IIPA J&K Regional Branch and Dr S.S Bloeria, former Chief Secretary J&K Govt and former Chairman and Patron of IIPA J&K Regional Branch.