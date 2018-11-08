Vibodh pays homage to martyrs of 1947 bloodshed

Share Share 0 Share 0

RAJOURI: In order to pay homage to the Martyrs of 1947 on the day of Diwali in Rajouri, an impressive programme was organised at Balidhaan Bhavan Rajouri.

Paying tributes to those brave people Vibodh informed that on 11 November 1947 while the whole nation was celebrating Diwali the town of Rajouri saw great sacrifices by the locals. On this day in 1947 the invaders launched a massive attack on the locals.

In order to defend the motherland and for the sake of their own pride the locals happily sacrificed their lives. Vibodh said that at that time each of our brave local in Rajouri proved more than 100 of the enemy. He said that this war at that time was fought by every young man and woman including the elderly and children and it is the result of this courage that today Rajouri is part of our great nation. For this, the contribution of those people will always be written in golden words in the history.

Later Vibodh also greeted people on the occasion of Diwali and concluded by saying that Diwali for the people of Rajouri will always be a day of valour and sacrifices by the brave locals. Rajinder Gupta, Naval Gupta, Rajesh, Vikas Gupta (Nishu Gupta),Vacky Dutta, Rajesh Dutta, Rajesh Bunty, Krishan Kumar, Vicky Sharma, Jasbir and Adhivser were also present.