Vibodh for collective efforts to boost tourism, economy

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAJOURI: MLC Vibodh Gupta along with local people visited Chingus and took stock of ongoing development works in Chingus fort. He was accompanied by Rajouri Development authority CEO Dr.Tahir. He brought various ongoing development works in MLC’s notice and told that projects to construct vehicle parking, food court and landscaping for tourist is on cards. He also informed him that the authority has already spent a hefty amount to beautify the fort.

During interaction with local people MLC spoke on the historical importance and tourist potential of J&K in general and of Rajouri-Poonch in particular at length. He said that Rajouri-Poonch has great tourism potential and Chingus fort is among the best attractive site for tourist in Jammu and Kashmir. While showering light on the history of Chingus fort MLC said “it has both tourist potential as well as historical importance”.

Vibodh expressed anguish on past government who failed to pay due attention to Chingus fort inspite of its long and rich history. He said “BJP government is committed to promote tourism in J&K and Chingus fort will soon constructed in line with other marvellous forts of the country”. He further said “We will also recommend the name of Chingus fort to be developed under PMDP. MLC promised to develop Chingus fort as a major destination tourist site. He further said there is a need to give a major boost to tourism, economy and employment in the twin districts and without collective efforts this can’t be achieved.

Other senior leaders who accompanied MLC during his visit to Chingus fort were Kamal Bakshi, Rakesh Raina, Ranjeet Tara, Sanish Bali, Lovely Bakshi, Abhi Dutta, Ankush Bakshi, Rajit Bali, Aman Bakshi, Mohd Sadik, Vansh Bali, Vikas, Ravinder Singh, Guljar Chowdary and Harshit Bali.