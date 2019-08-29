Vibodh calls upon students to contribute for Fit India Movement

State Times News

RAJOURI: Municipal Committee Rajouri on Thursday organised a special welfare programme at Nari Niketan Rajouri and distributed books and other educational aids to the students there. On this occasion BJP senior leader Vibodh Gupta was the Chief Guest and the function was presided over by Mr. Arif Jatt, President municipal committee Rajouri.

Addressing the officials and students there Vibodh said that all citizens of Rajouri have a key responsibility towards our society and specially the weaker sections of the society. He also appreciated the efforts of municipal committee Rajouri for organising such students welfare programmes for prominent institutions like Nari Niketan. While referring to the FIT India movement launch by Hon’ble Prime Minister Narinder Modi, Vibodh called upon the students to take special care of their health and do regular exercises and workouts. This he said is very important for the studies of students as fit mind can only be present in a fit body. Vibodh said that such missions need to be popularised at mass level as PM of India has a vision to make India fit and only fit Indians can contribute towards building a strong nation.

In his address Arif Jatt, President of Muncipal Committee Rajouri gave details about various welfare programmes being implemented by the municipal committee Rajouri. Later Nidhi Sharma, Suptd. Nari Niketan Rajouri thanked Rajouri municipal committee for organising the programme and for helping the students. She informed that presently Nari Niketan Rajouri is being run from a rented building and there is urgent need for a proper building with play fields. On this occasion Gupta assured her that he will take this up with the concerned authorities. Manzoor Ahmad, EO Rajouri municipality alongwith staff members were also present on the occasion.