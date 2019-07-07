Vibodh appeals masses to connect with BJP family

STATE TIMES NEWS

Rajouri: As a part of BJP’s mass outreach programme, MLC Vibodh Gupta along with other senior leaders launched mega memberships drive in Rajouri during district party working meeting. The party leaders have set the goal to register more that two lakh memberships in Rajouri-Poonch with more than 500 memberships registered in one day.

While addressing the Party men, MLC Vibodh Gupta said that Rajouri-Poonch BJP will aim at enrolling eminent personalities from their respective districts to strengthen party foot-hold. He further said that more than 50 leaders from PDP-NC joined BJP during the first day of membership and many more will join in the coming weeks.

Vibodh said that membership drive becomes more important as assembly elections are going to be held shortly in the state. He strongly asserted that Rajouri-Poonch will play a key role in upcoming assembly elections and expressed his confidence over winning atleast five assembly seats. MLC said that both the districts have witnessed tremendous developments during Hon’ble PM Narendra Modi led central government and all sections of society whether Gujjar or Pahari have been benefited under BJP’s Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas aur Sabka Vishwas slogan.

MLC further said, “We are confident that BJP Rajouri-Poonch will record a historic and massive membership to strengthen party which will prove to be a milestone in ensuring party victory in assembly elections. He appealed masses to connect with BJP family to contribute in the making of New India. District President Dinesh Sharma, Rajinder Gupta, Kuldip Raj Gupta, Bharat Bushan Vaid, Darbar Choudhary, Kamal Bakshi, Atam Gupta, Asif Choudhary, Subash Sharma also spoke on the occasion.