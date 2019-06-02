VHP pays tributes to Dr Rama Kant Dubey

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Vishav Hindu Parishad (VHP) branch of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday paid rich tributes to late Dr. Rama Kant Dubey the former Sangrakshak on his first Death Anniversary on June 1, 2019.

VHP State President Leela Karan Sharma said that Dr Dubey during his life period boldly faced the anti-national forces and worked for the development of the Parishad. Leela Karan Sharma said that Dr Rama Kant Dubey was born on 15th April, 1936 and from his early age started working with the RSS besides pursuing his education.

“He was fully devoted to the Hindu Religion and service to the mankind. He used to give free medicines to the poor and needy people.

Dr Rama Kant Dubey remained President VHP Jammu and Kashmir for 13 years and Parcharak of RSS”, Leela Karan said.

VHP working President Suresh Chander, Vice President Shakti Datt Sharma, Rajesh Gupta, Sushela Abrol, Reeta Sharma, Abhishek Gupta, Nishu, Shiv Khajuria, Naveen Sudan, Kartgiak Bajrangi, Kuldeep Manhas, Bal Krishan Gupta and others also paid tributes to Dr Dubey.