VFI to host Indian Volley League Season-2 from Feb 25

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Volleyball Federation of India to host second season Indian Volley League (IVL)/National Volleyball League (NVL) from February 25, 2020.

This was unanimously decided in the Annual General Meeting of the Volleyball Federation of India. The Annual General Meeting was held at Hotel Clarion Bella Casa, Jaipur on Monday wherein 30 affiliated State/Units of VFI were present.

“The AGM also decided to issue amicably settlement/termination notice to Baseline Ventures India Private Limited with immediate effect since they have breached the agreement,” said S. Vasudevan, President, VFI, who presided over the meeting.

The exact venues, Broadcaster and name of the franchises will be communicated in due course, he said adding that approximately 6-8 teams will be participating in Season -2 of League.

The house unanimously authorised the Governing Council to take all major decisions for the conduct of League.

Raj Kumar, Executive Vice President, Ramavtar Singh Jakhar, Secretary General, Rathin Roy Chaudhary, Senior Vice President, Shekhar Bose, Treasurer, Volleyball Federation of India and members of affiliated 30 State/ units were present.

“We are working unitedly as a family for the development and betterment of volleyball and players in the country,” S. Vasudevan said.

Raj Kumar, Executive Vice President, VFI emphasised to build up a strong Indian team with the support and help of affiliated State/ Units. The calendar for the year 2020 and Indian team’s participation in the forthcoming International events were also finalised.

Earlier, President, Volleyball Association of Jammu and Kashmir (VAJK), Sidharth Daluja, who reached Jaipur to attend the General Body Meeting was accorded warm reception by VFI members at the Jaipur Airport.

This is the maiden participation of office bearers of VAJK in the aforesaid General Body Meeting after the abrogation of Article 370 and formation of J&K UT.