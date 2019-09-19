Veterans welcome abrogation of Art 370

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: J&K Ex-Services League (JKESL) welcomed abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A, with some reservations regarding bifurcation of J&K.

In a meeting held here on Wednesday, President JKESL Maj Gen Goverdhan Singh Jamwal observed that the Dogra State of Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan and Tibet, created by our ancestors, has been bifurcated into two Union Territories. “After suffering for 72 years, we are hoping that the Union Territory arrangements will soon be converted into statehood, but in the meantime, soldiers and veterans, who had faced discrimination during all these years should be compensated. For this purpose, the league has prepared a Memorandum of Demands, which will be submitted to the Governor on October 31,” Jamwal added.

Broadly, the memorandum includes all burning issues of ex-Servicemen of J&K, as they were kept deprived of various benefits, availed by their counterparts in rest of the country, he added.

“The League has also deliberated on some crucial issues, particularly those which were deliberately denied to soldiers and ex-Servicemen including land for Housing Colonies including Sainik Colony in Srinagar; reservation and annuity at par with neighbouring States and revival of Ex-Servicemen Sainik Vanaspati Cooperative etc,” he maintained.