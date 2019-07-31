Veterans stand up for nation, question the lobby: Brig Gupta

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: 112 veterans of the Indian Armed Forces under the banner of ExFaujis4Nation:Nation First, have countered the self -styled 49 custodians of democracy and freedom of speech, mostly belonging to Mamta Banerjee’s lobby, who have shot an open letter to the Prime Minister, a day after the successful launch of Chandrayan 2, a splendid achievement for the nation.

In a press release issued here on Tuesday, Brig Anil Gupta, a veteran and State Spokesperson of Bharatiya Janata Party, who is also a co-signatory has said, “The letter has deeply hurt our sentiments, the sentiments of the veteran soldiers. The letter is one sided and quotes only selective incidents. The tone and tenor of the letter seems to please our enemies, rather than an effort to solve the problems. The veterans are deeply hurt at this ugly attempt of selective politicising aimed at communal and caste- based divide to weaken the nation. Veterans cannot remain mute spectators since we have dedicated our lives to the nation and would continue to fight the nation’s enemies till our last breath.”

Elaborating further the deeply hurt sentiments of veterans across the nation, Brig Gupta said, “We the soldiers may not be good at Pen, we may not be able to select politically correct words, but we speak from the heart. We do not mince words. For us “India is First, Always and Every Time; and Under All Circumstances. These pseudo-liberals are unhappy with the rapid progress being made by India in various fields under the leadership of our dynamic Prime Minister and hence chose to write such a letter when the whole world was looking at us with awe and the nation was celebrating. They want to sully the nation’s image globally.”

The veterans condemned all forms of killing may be lynching or political killings as are going on in Kerala and West Bengal.

The veterans have appealed to the Prime Minister to adopt zero tolerance against such people who bring bad name to our great country. They may not be terrorists but they are definitely anarchists and we request the common patriotic citizens of our country to understand their nefarious designs and shun their cheap politics, they said.

“We wish the PM to continue at the helm till all the anti-India forces are totally demolished,” said Brig Gupta.