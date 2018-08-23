Veteran journalist Kuldip Nayyar no more

New Delhi: Veteran journalist Kuldip Nayyar passed away here today, a member of his family said.
He was 95.
Nayyar died at around 12.30 AM at a private hospital, his elder son Sudhir Nayyar said.
He is survived by his wife and two sons.
His last rites will be performed at Lodhi crematorium. (PTI)
