Veteran actress Vijaya Nirmala dead

Hyderabad: Veteran Telugu actress and director G Vijaya Nirmala died at a private hospital here following brief illness, hospital authorities said Thursday.

She breathed her last at Continental Hospital in Gachibowli where she was undergoing treatment on Wednesday night, they said.

She was 73.

Wife of veteran actor Krishna and step-mother of current Telugu star Mahesh Babu, Vijaya Nirmala entered the Guinness Book of World Records as the female director with most number of movies to her credit (44).

Born on February 20, 1946 in Tamil Nadu, she entered the film industry at the age of seven and acted in over 200 movies in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam.

She directed movies in Telugu and other languages also.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao condoled the death of Vijaya Nirmala.

“The Chief Minister conveyed his condolences to the members of the bereaved family. He remembered her services in the Telugu cine field,” an official release said.

Telangana BJP chief K Laxman tweeted: “We are deeply saddened by the sudden demise of veteran actress and director Vijaya Nirmala garu. A huge loss to Telugu film industry.

Condolences to her family & friends… Om Shanti.”

Actor Junior NTR in his condolence message said she was a pioneering filmmaker.

“Vijaya Nirmala Garu was a pioneering filmmaker whose life is an inspiration for many. Extremely saddened to hear the news. Extending my deepest condolences to her family,” he tweeted. (PTI)